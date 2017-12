A 6-year-old boy reported missing in West Auckland this afternoon has been found safe and well.

Police said a family member found Kobi Holloway, last seen just before 4pm on Seymour Rd, in Sunnyvale, about 7.30pm.

Police earlier put out an alert as there were fears for Kobi's safety, given he is autistic and has limited verbal communication skills.

Authorities used an Eagle helicopter in the search.