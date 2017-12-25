The cause of a fire at an unoccupied home in Bellevue, Tauranga is under investigation.

Tauranga senior station officer Len Sabin said the fire started on the outside deck of an unoccupied home in Oriana Crescent this afternoon

Fire fighters responded to a 111 call received at 2.18pm after a fire which started on the deck near a barbecue, break through a window and spread inside the lounge, he said.

Two appliances from the Tauranga station and a third from Mount Maunanganui attended.

Advertisement

Sabin said the neighbours of the unoccupied home had done a "good job" containing the fire with a garden hose until fire crews arrived.

Apart from some smoke damage there was only minor fire damage to the lounge and the cause of the blaze was yet to be determined, he said.

Sabin said a fire investigator was still at the scene trying to establish the cause.