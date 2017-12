A man has been taken to hospital in a critical condition after getting into trouble in the water at a boat ramp in East Auckland.

In a tweet St John Ambulance staff said crews treated one person following a water incident at Bucklands Beach.

The patient was transported to Middlemore Hospital.

Police were called to the Bucklands Beach boat ramp around 5.10pm following reports a man was in trouble in the water. A police spokeswoman said fire crews were already at the scene.