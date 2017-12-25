Fire fighters are battling a fire at a house in Tauranga.

Three fire crews are at the scene of house fire in the suburb of Bellevue.

Fire Service shift manager Colin Underdown said three fire appliances, two from the Tauranga station and one from Mount Maunganui station were at the scene.

Fire fighters responded to a 111 call received at 2.18pm today after a fire on the deck had reportedly spread to the house in Oriana Crescent in Bellevue, he said.

No further information about how wide spread the fire was or whether it had been extinguished was available at this time, Underdown said.