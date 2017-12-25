A huge blaze near the town of Hororata has been brought under control, after fire crews worked to contain the flames for much of the afternoon.

Several homes were evacuated as firefighters scrambled to prevent more damage from the blaze on the corner of Substation Rd and Bealey Rd.

More than 20 fire appliances and five helicopters were battling the flames.

Southern Fire and Emergency shift manager Riwai Grace said the plan was to hit the fire hard to prevent it spreading rapidly.

Around 5pm southern fire communications confirmed the blaze was contained. However, crews would remain at the scene for some time to ensure flames didn't flare up again.

"No homes have been lost, and we hope to return people back to their homes shortly," the Fire Service said in a tweet. "Firefighters will keep working to keep the fire contained as winds change."

A police spokeswoman said houses on Derretts, Substation and Bealey Roads were evacuated.

Haldon Rd was cordoned at Coaltrack Rd and people were being asked to avoid the area.

Grace said one shed has been lost so far along with multiple hedges, and the flames had spread across paddocks.

Grace said crews had come from Southbridge, Leeston, Rangiora and Christchurch City.

Earlier today MetService said the Canterbury region was experiencing high temperatures and strong winds.