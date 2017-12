Two people have been arrested following a police chase in Tauranga last night

A police communications spokeswoman said the incident happened at about 5.30pm.

Police pursued the driver of a vehicle that failed to stop on Chapel St, she said.

Road spikes were used and the vehicle stopped on Levers Rd after being spiked. Two people were arrested, the spokeswoman said.

No charges relating to this incident have yet been laid, she said.