The family of a taxi driver killed in a crash in central Auckland on Saturday have received over $50,000 in donations.

Abdul Raheem Fahad Syed, 29, died after a black Mercedes allegedly ran a red light and hit his Toyota Prius, badly damaging the driver's side, on Symonds St early on Saturday morning.

A 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged with drink-driving and other offences in relation to the smash.

Syed, who moved to New Zealand in 2014 from Hyderabad in India, leaves behind a wife and 5-month-old son.

In the past 24 hours, over 900 people have taken to Givealittle in order to raise funds for the family, with a total of $51,380.31 having been donated by early on Christmas morning.

Nishat Abedi holds her son Abdul Fahad Syed, after her husband, Abdul Raheem Fahad Syed, was killed by an alleged drink-driver. Photo / Michael Craig

The page creator, Kashif Quadri, said the money will go towards the transportation and required paperwork needed to send Syed's body back to India, as well as the airfare for his wife and son.

Donations will also support the family's living costs and the education of his son.

Syed's wife Nishat Abedi spoke with the Herald and said that Syed was her "whole world".

"For me, everything is numb. I have many things in my heart."

The couple had been married for three and a half years, but had known each other for 17 years.

After her husband's passing, Abedi said she was worried she won't be able to honour her late husband's greatest wish - for their son to receive a good education in New Zealand.

While Abedi has a New Zealand work visa until February next year, her and her son's future here is uncertain.

Abdul Syed's taxi, which was hit by a Mercedes driven by an allegedly drunk driver early on Saturday morning. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Abedi was not working after having a caesarean section in July and relied on the money her husband made driving taxis.

"I just want justice for my son," Abedi told the Herald.

"I want his future to be secure."

Where was the justice if they had to leave because a drunk driver had hit her husband, she asked, addressing the question to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

"It could have been anybody," she said.

"What about us now? Who is going to look after us?"

Syed's close friend, Kazim Mohammad, said he was in shock at what had happened to his friend.

He had spoken with Syed's mother back in India, who couldn't stop crying at the news, he said.

Syed had been supporting his parents financially.

Kazim said Syed was a "really hardworking" man who adored his son.

"He was a very friendly person, he cared about his family."

Anyone wanting to support Syed's family with funeral arrangements and other costs can donate here.