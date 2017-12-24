A 36-year-old man is facing serious charges after a car was stolen and two people were attacked filling up with petrol at a Hamilton petrol station.

Police say the theft and double assault happened on Saturday afternoon at the same Gull service station with barely four hours between each incident.

A spokesperson said two people were assaulted when they were filling up with petrol at the Norton Rd station in Frankton at 1.40pm.

Later that afternoon a car as stolen when its owner got out to fill up with fuel at 5.50pm.

Advertisement

Police say the man has been charged with assault with intent to injure, aggravated robbery and assault with a blunt instrument.



He is due to appear in the Hamilton District Court tomorrow.