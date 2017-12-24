A woman has been choppered to hospital with a suspected spinal injury after a car rolled into a watery ditch near Hamilton last night.

Five people in total were taken to Waikato Hospital after the one-car crash in Tahuna on State Highway 27.

Police, fire and ambulance services were called at 7.40pm to the crash on State Highway 27, a police spokeswoman said.

The car had left State Highway 27 between Tramline Rd and Maukoro Landing Rd and rolled into the ditch.

Advertisement

The Trustpower TECT Rescue Helicopter was dispatched at 7.45 pm and took the rear-seat passenger, a 20-year-old female, to Waikato Hospital with a suspected spinal injury.

The other four occupants of the vehicle were taken to hospital via four ambulances. One was seriously injured and three had moderate injuries, a St John spokesperson said.