Two young Northland girls could soon become stars after a video of their stunning busking performance went viral.

Te Koha Shortland and Kapowairua Waitai were singing their heart out on the streets of Kaitaia when a fan took a video of their incredible performance and uploaded it to Far North's Got Talent 2017 Facebook group.

Armed with a guitarist and a backing track, the two young girls performed a duet of Who's Loving You, stunning locals.

Listeners were wowed by the pair's performance, with hundreds rushing to praise the young stars.

"How beautiful. Sent shivers all over", Chelsea McConnell wrote.

Bernie Kapa said: "Beautiful girls magical voices how talented loved it come on kta support."

Another commenter reminded the girls that Ed Sheeran started off as a street performer before making it, telling the girls to "keep it up" and "follow your dreams".

The video has received more than 91,000 views and been shared more than 1,500 times after being posted online on Saturday morning.

KAITAIA SIDEWALK KARAOKE STREET JAMz Te Koha Shortland & Kapowairua Waitai 💕 Posted by Far North's Got Talent 2017 on Friday, 22 December 2017

It's not the first time the two girls have been noticed for their talents, with Kapowairua winning Far North's Got Talent junior section with Te Koha placing second.