One person has suffered serious injuries in a crash involving a car and a motorcycle in Waikato.

The crash occurred in Glen Afton, west of Taupiri - at the intersection of Rotowaro and Inglis Rds - at around 12.10pm.

The police said a helicopter has been called to the scene and the serious crash unit will be

attending.

"There will likely be road closures while the serious crash unit is at the

scene. Motorists are asked to avoid travelling in this area if possible."