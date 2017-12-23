The widow of a taxi driver killed while on the job in Auckland yesterday is worried she won't be able to honour her late husband's greatest wish.

Nishat Abedi and her late husband, Abdul Raheem Fahad Syed, desperately wanted their son to receive a good education in New Zealand.

But after Syed was killed by an allegedly drunk driver this weekend, his wife and 5-month-old baby's future here is uncertain.

However, Immigration New Zealand has confirmed Abedi has a work visa until February next year and she can apply for a new one before her current visa expires.

Nishat Abedi holds her son Abdul Fahad Syed, after her husband, Abdul Raheem Fahad Syed, was killed by an alleged drink-driver. Photo / Michael Craig

"I just want justice for my son," Abedi told the Herald.

"I want his future to be secure."

Syed, 29, a discount taxi driver and doting young dad, was killed in the early hours of Saturday morning when a black Mercedes allegedly ran a red light and hit his Toyota Prius, badly damaging the driver's side.

Abdul Syed's taxi, which was hit by a Mercedes driven by an allegedly drunk driver early on Saturday morning. Photo / Jason Oxenham

A 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged with drink-driving and other offences in relation to the smash.

Abedi had been completely financially dependant on her husband.

A friend has set up a Givealittle page to try to raise funds to help Abedi and Syed's family with costs, including getting his body back to India.

She said she was scared of having to go back to India, and not being able fulfill her husband's final and greatest wish, that their son get a good education.

Where was the justice if they had to leave because a drunk driver had hit her husband, she asked, addressing the question to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

"It could have been anybody," she said.

"What about us now? Who is going to look after us?"

Abdul Syed's taxi, which was hit by a Mercedes driven by an allegedly drunk driver early on Saturday morning. Photo / Jason Oxenham

There were clear messages about road safety, but "careless" people still got behind the wheel, she said.

"They've completely destroyed somebody's life."

In response, Ardern told the Herald that her "thoughts are with" Abedi.

"I was surrounded by my own family when I read the news of this devastating accident. I cannot comprehend the kind of loss Nishat Abedi is feeling. My thoughts are with her at this difficult time."

A spokesman for Immigration Minister Iain Lees-Galloway confirmed an application for consideration had been made for Abedi and her son to the associate Minister Kris Faafoi, but said he could not comment on individual cases.

An Immigration NZ spokesman today said it would contact Abedi about her visa options.

"She is able to return to New Zealand while her visa is valid and can apply for a new visa before her current visa expires."

The organisation also offered their condolences.

Abedi told the Herald Syed was her "whole world".

The couple had been married for three and a half years, but had known each other for 17 years.

They moved to New Zealand in 2014 from Hyderabad in India and were planning on applying for residency.

Abdul Raheem Fahad Syed, 29, doted on his baby boy doing "every little job" to take care of him, his widow says. Photo / Supplied

Abedi was not working after having a caesarean section in July and relied on the money her husband made driving taxis.

"For me, everything is numb. I have many things in my heart."

Abedi felt like crying but was trying to be strong for her little boy who Syed had doted on day and night, she said.

The baby was also named Abdul, like his father.

"He was an excellent father. All I did was feed [the baby]," Abedi said.

Syed did everything else - from changing his nappies, to giving him bottles to making sure little Abdul was sleeping before he left for work.

"He did every little job."

Syed's close friend, Kazim Mohammad, said he was in shock at what had happened to his friend.

He had spoken with Syed's mother back in India, who couldn't stop crying at the news, he said.

Syed had been supporting his parents financially.



Kazim said Syed was a "really hardworking" man who adored his son.

"He was a very friendly person, he cared about his family."

Kazim said he would be taking some time off work to recover from the loss of his friend.

"I used to talk to him like every day. He was really close to me. We used to start shifts together and then finish together."

Speaking to Radio New Zealand, Syed's cousin Syed Jaffar Mehmodi described him as a soft-hearted man, who had moved to New Zealand for a better life.

"This is a lesson for other people. Please, don't drink and drive: you can kill a father, you can kill a son, you can kill the world."

Syed's death was the first within the Christmas holiday road toll period, which began at 4pm on Friday and ends at 6am on January 3.

The holiday toll is at four, after other crashes in Northland, Hanmer Springs and Hawke's Bay.

So far year, 371 people have died on New Zealand roads, the highest number since 2010.

The figure at this time last year was 311.

Police and the NZTA launched a joint road safety campaign "We Want You Here For Christmas" at the start of December aimed at reducing fatalities.

