NZTA says a tweet having a dig at New Zealand's relations with Israel and Jerusalem was a mistake and nothing to do with the views of the Government's transport organisation.

Social media users were quick to pick up on the tweet, which includes a NZ Herald story about New Zealand voting at the United Nations on Friday against the United States' move to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

The NZTA staffer wrote using the company twitter account, "I guess New Zealand won't be invited to the party on 3 January and won't be getting any aid from the US. Wait did we ever get any aid or even a free trade agreement with them?".

Some social media users have labelled it "massively inappropriate" while others have sympathised with the tweeter, noting that it was probably sent from the work account - instead of the personal account - in error.

When approached for comment NZTA wouldn't go into detail about what happened but confirmed it was a mistake.

"The comment was made outside of our policy without authorisation," a spokesman said in a statement. "We will be looking into how this happened and taking the appropriate steps in response. We wish to clarify this was an error and does not reflect the views of NZTA."

NZTA need to front up and explain. https://t.co/vN4Tg38c0z — David Farrar (@dpfdpf) December 23, 2017

Opposition MP thinks the Associate Transport minister runs the NZTA Twitter account. https://t.co/ID5IZnRJRi — Russell Brown (@publicaddress) December 23, 2017



Several twitter users were understanding of the staff members gaffe, including this one, "Be reasonable, the person in charge of the account accidentally tweeted from the wrong one instead of their personal one. Careless for sure, but not the end of the world."

Be reasonable, the person in charge of the account accidentally tweeted from the wrong one instead of their personal one. Careless for sure, but not the end of the world — ReindairyMan (@dairymanNZ) December 23, 2017

The tweet has since been deleted.