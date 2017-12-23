Search and rescue teams have found the body of a woman who went missing after jumping into the water at Maruia Falls this afternoon.

Emergency services were alerted the incident about 3pm at the falls, off State Highway 65, in the Tasman district.

The falls are about 10m high.

The police dive team had been put on standby, but police have confirmed shortly before 5pm that the woman's body had been found.

"It is understood the woman in her 20s jumped from the top of the falls into the water and didn't resurface," police said.

The Maruia Falls are located on the Maruia River.According to the New Zealand Waterfalls website the falls are described as a "block" waterfall, where water descends from a relatively wide stream or river.