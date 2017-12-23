The taxi driver who died after a drunk driver ploughed into his car early this morning was Abdul Raheem Fahad Syed, police have confirmed.

The 29-year-old lived in Avondale.

He died at the scene of the crash on Symonds St in Auckland's CBD about 4.45am.

Taxi driver Abdul Raheem Fahad Syed, 29, died after another driver allegedly ploughed into his car on Symonds St early this morning. Photo / Supplied by Radio Tarana & Mehraj Dildar Khan

A 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged with drink-driving and other offences following the horrific crash.

Syed, believed to be on his way to pick up passengers, was killed when a speeding black Mercedes allegedly ran a red light.

This morning's early morning fatal accident on Symonds Street. Photo / Jason Oxenham

The Mercedes driver and a passenger then allegedly fled the scene and were found only with the help of members of the public, police and the Eagle helicopter. Police dog units were also called to the scene.

Speaking outside Auckland central police station earlier today, Detective Inspector Scott Beard said the 20-year-old driver would appear in Auckland District Court on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old has been arrested and charged with driving with excess breath alcohol, driving causing injury and failing to stop and ascertain injury.

Syed was a driver for Discount Taxis.

Police were speaking to the man's family and providing support.

Beard said the crash was avoidable.

Early indications were that the Mercedes had run a red light and ploughed into the innocent taxi driver.

Photo / Jason Oxenham