A stranger who rescued a badly injured dog, took her to the vet and paid $1500 to keep her alive, has been praised by the owner as a "Christmas angel".

Carrie Kiddle said the selfless generosity of Christian, who did not want his surname used, was an act of Christmas kindness she couldn't put into words.

"Thank you just didn't seem enough. There's not enough beautiful words in this world to describe somebody who's like that. You would think it's his own dog."

The drama unfolded when Kiddle's British Bulldog cross Roxy was hit by a van at Albany on Thursday while the single mother-of-four was buying food and presents for the holiday season.

Christian, 29, was on his way home from coaching youth weightlifting when he came across the accident scene.

"I saw the dog limping. I followed the dog but the dog was in quite a bad way and quite protective of its territory."

A dog lover, Christian recognised the animal needed medical attention, and gave his details and the name of a vet clinic to Carrie's teenage son.

"I bundled the dog up in a blanket and put her in the back of my car, where I had my dog as well."

At the Animal Referral Centre on Albany Highway, a vet assessed Roxy as an emergency case.

The 6-year-old dog suffered a fractured pelvis, bruised heart and internal bleeding.

Kiddle, 37, arrived at the clinic and was told a blood transfusion costing $3000 was needed to stabilise the dog so she would survive the night.

She would have to pay a 50 per cent deposit to secure the transfusion.

Kiddle, who does not have pet insurance, made several frantic phone calls to find the money.

"I just don't have that kind of money sitting in my account. He (Christian) must have overheard something."

Unbeknown to her, while she was on the phone, Christian paid the deposit and left.

Kiddle couldn't believe it when she found out.

"I said 'thank you so much. I just can't believe you did that'. I turned around to the receptionist and said 'If it wasn't for the fact he gave me his number, you would have thought some angel had been placed on this earth and done it'."

Christian said he didn't care if the money was paid back, even though he and his fiancee were saving for their overseas wedding in June.

"I've put a dent in that. She [Kiddle] didn't have $1500 and neither do I to be honest but you've just got to do it.

"I love dogs. I'm more of a dog person than I am a people person if I'm honest. They bring a lot more joy to my life and I just did what I thought was right. I'd do anything I could to keep the dog alive."

The next day and with his fiancée's blessing Christian tried to pay another $1500 toward Roxy's treatment, which has now skyrocketed to $15,000, but Kiddle politely declined.

Instead the pair have set up a fundraising page on Facebook to save Roxy's life, where $850 had been donated by yesterday.

Kiddle, who was comforted by Roxy during a difficult breakup with her husband, is determined not to let her die.

"She's more than just a dog. She's a member of the family."

She said Christmas was a hard time to ask people for money but she was overwhelmed and grateful for the donations so far.

To help raise money for Roxy's surgery, visit the Save Roxy page on Facebook.