Aucklanders got out in force this year to read the hottest-trending books at their local library.

Based on the number of checkouts of each book, Auckland Libraries have compiled a list of the most read books by Aucklanders in 2017.

The list gives an insight into the minds of Auckland's bookworms, the genres and writers that make them tick.

Well recognised authors who have sold millions of copies worldwide feature in the top 10, with the likes of Marian Keyes and Lee Childs in the list.

Thrillers were the most popular, with four different crime related novels making it into the top 10.

Karen Craig of Auckland Libraries said that Aucklanders are not the only ones who enjoy reading the genre.

"It's a worldwide thing - crime thrillers in terms of any genre fiction is always number one, closely followed by romance," She said.

Craig explained that most readers liked to use their brains while following the plot, something crime novels often include.

"Crime books in particular allow you to use your brain, you're working along with the book trying to solve the mysteries, you follow along with it.

"They are usually quite ingenious, there's a lot of twists and surprises and it's a really fun read."

Sitting atop the most read books in the libraries general collection was Keyes with her romance novel The Break, behind her was Childs' 22nd installment of the Jack Reacher series - The Midnight Line.

American thriller novelist Dan Brown's book Origin was the third most popular book in the general collection this year.

The most requested fiction books for December also indicate as to what the most popular books for this year and the summer holidays will be.

The top three remains relatively the same with a slight change-of-order from most read to most requested.

Childs overtakes Keyes with Brown's novel sitting steady at third on the most requested book list.

When it comes to non-fiction, children and teen reads five cooking books make the top 10.

Chefs and authors Chelsea Winter, Dr. Libby Weaver, James Wong, Nadia Lim and Jamie Oliver all made the list with their respective reads.

Top 10 most popular books in the general collection

The break by Marian Keyes
The Midnight Line by Lee Child
Origin by Dan Brown
The Rooster Bar by John Grisham
The Late Show by Michael Connelly
Come Sundown by Nora Roberts
Meet Me at Beachcomber Bay by Jill Mansell
The Good Daughter by Karin Slaughter
The Thirst by Jo Nesbø
A Column of Fire by Ken Follett

Top 10 most requested fiction books in December

The midnight line by Lee Child
The break by Marian Keyes
Origin by Dan Brown
The rooster bar by John Grisham
Two kinds of truth by Michael Connelly
Little fires everywhere by Celeste Ng
The late show by Michael Connelly
A column of fire by Ken Follett
The handmaid's tale by Margaret Atwood
The good daughter by Karin Slaughter

Top 10 most requested 'other' books in December

Driving to Treblinka by Diana Wichtel
The getaway by Jeff Kinney
Eat by Chelsea Winter
Drawn out by Tom Scott
What am I supposed to eat? By Dr. Libby Weaver
How to eat better by James Wong
Daughter of Gloriavale by Lilia Tarawa
Let's eat by nadia Lim
5 ingredients by Jamie Oliver
The choice: embrace the possible by Dr. Edith Eva Eger