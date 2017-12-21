The Government may overrule the Auckland Council and ban people from visiting the Waitākere Ranges, where the threat of kauri dieback is pushing the iconic tree to extinction.

Biosecurity Minister Damien O'Connor and Conservation Minister Eugenie Sage have moved to strengthen the Kauri Dieback Programme by developing a National Pest Management Plan (NPMP).

It is the strongest regulation available and has been used to combat major threats such as kiwifruit disease Psa and bovine tuberculosis.

O'Connor will also consider instructing the Ministry of Primary Industries to implement a Controlled Area Notice (CAN) under the Biosecurity Act, which could close entire areas to visitors.

Advertisement

Such a move could effectively overrule the Auckland Council's decision earlier this month when it voted against a full closure of the Waitākere Ranges to the public, instead favouring a partial closure including high-to-medium risk tracks.

Environmental groups and local iwi Te Kawerau ā Maki have called for a full closure because kauri dieback - caused by a fungus-like pathogen that infects the roots of kauri, and spread mainly by people's footwear - is threatening to make the species extinct.

Asked if a CAN was under consideration for the Waitakere Ranges, a spokesperson for O'Connor said it was.

In a statement yesterday, O'Connor said that voluntary compliance - which the council had relied on in the Waitakere Ranges - had failed.

"To date, we have relied on people voluntarily complying with the rules when visiting kauri areas – that they must clean their footwear, stay on marked tracks, and keep their dogs on leashes.

"That approach has not worked, so it is time that we come up with tougher solutions."

An NPMP would ensure mandatory hygiene practices, consistent regulations that apply nationally, stronger governance and access to funding, he said.

"An NPMP shows how serious we are about protecting kauri. It is by far the strongest piece of regulation available."

Eugenie Sage said kauri are a New Zealand icon and urgent and effective action is needed.

"Kauri dieback is like a biological bulldozer and the programme needs broader powers and stronger leadership in order to prevent it driving these forest giants into extinction. We are not prepared to stand by and let it happen."

Meanwhile the 80km Hillary race through the ranges, scheduled for February, has been cancelled until recommended track and foot-wash upgrades are installed.

The Kauri Dieback Programme was launched in 2009 to manage and respond to the spread of kauri dieback, and is a partnership between regional councils, MPI, DOC and iwi.