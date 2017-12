A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car in Palmerston North this morning.

The man, who was struck on Broadway Ave at 9.43am, died at the scene.

Serious Crash Unit are investigating.

It was the second death of a pedestrian on New Zealand roads today.

An elderly woman was killed when she was hit by truck on Ruakura Road, Hamilton, at 11.15am.

St John said it was called to the crash, outside Hilda Ross Rest Home, but the woman died at the scene.