One of the people jailed over the initial kidnapping of a woman – who was later kidnapped a second time and discovered clinging to life at Dome Valley – has had their bid for release refused.

Cameron 'Cinnamon' Hakeke was jailed for two years and five months earlier this year after being found guilty by an Auckland High Court jury for her part in one of two attacks on the then 19-year-old woman.

Hakeke's parole report reveals she had been involved in two incidents in prison.

Hakake, a transgender who identifies as a woman, was convicted of assault with an instrument and kidnapping following the victim's ordeal in which she was abducted by former friends Hakeke, Nicole Jones and Julie-Ann Torrance following a dispute over a man.

The victim, whose name is suppressed, had her hair cut off by Hakeke who was lured to the flat by her. During that attack the victim was tasered and had her belongings stolen from her by Jones and Torrance, who drove her to the Bombay Hills and ordered her not to return to Auckland.

But when she did, a subsequent attack was orchestrated- not involving Hakeke- and the woman was left for dead on the side of the road with traumatic head injuries after being held captive in a west Auckland basement for a day.

Five people stood trial for various offences including sexual violation, assault and attempted murder and a sixth pleaded guilty to kidnapping, assault and injuring with intent.

In a Parole Report released to the Herald on Sunday last week Hakeke was deemed at undue risk of reoffending and parole was declined. The board said Hakeke had been involved in two prison incidents involving "abusive and erratic" behavior to another prisoner, and she had been found with someone else's medication in her cell.

Her behavior had been put down to her hormone treatments, the board said. While incarcerated she hadn't received any offence focused treatment but had completed education and creative programmes, including weaving kiekie (raincoats) for children's kapahaka and she had become interested in Maoritanga.

Despite a probation report previously calling her "unremorseful" and saying she had minimised her role in the attack, Hakeke told the board she was "hugely remorseful" for her role and put it down to her previous drug taking.