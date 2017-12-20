A two-year-old boy has been flown to Christchurch Hospital with serious injuries after a tractor went over a bank at a West Coast property.

A St John spokesman said two ambulances and two helicopters were sent to the scene.

He said the toddler was seriously injured, while another male patient had moderate injuries and had been transported to Grey District Hospital in Greymouth.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Nelson Creek Rd at Ngahere, Grey District at 9.27am.

Both the Serious Crash Unit and WorkSafe have been advised.

