Sports broadcaster Tony Veitch is leaving Newstalk ZB.

Veitch announced today his final show would be Saturday afternoon.

Newstalk ZB has broadcast Veitch on Sport in the noon-6pm slot on Saturdays and Sundays since early 2012. The station says it is revamping its weekend line-up to include a broader range of lifestyle and sport content.

NZME Head of Talk Jason Winstanley said Veitch "will be missed by many".

Advertisement

"However, Newstalk ZB wants to broaden our lifestyle content over the weekends to give listeners all they need in one place to stay with us through the afternoon - from DIY tips, gardening, cooking, comment and analysis of the week's news and sport."

He paid tribute to Veitch, saying "Tony has been Newstalk ZB's voice of sport for several years and is an outstanding broadcaster. Tony has the best contact book in the business when it comes to sport and he's given sports fans the best seats in the house every weekend for the latest sports news from New Zealand and around the world."

Veitch said "after nearly six years leading the number one radio sports show in the country, it's time for a change".

He plans to build his show from his own digital platform.

"The face of sports journalism is changing radically in New Zealand and I want to be at the forefront of developments as we find new ways to connect with sports fans in this digital age.

"I'm excited about the future. It's been a privilege to share the afternoons on Newstalk ZB with sports fans, players and coaches, and I look forward to continuing to share our passion for sport with them all."

Broadcaster Tony Veitch behind the Newstalk ZB microphone. Photo / File

Veitch, who is also a former TV broadcaster, was convicted of injuring his former girlfriend Kristin Dunne-Powell with reckless disregard in 2009.

In November this year, his mooted return to television with SKY resulted in controversy and he pulled out of the planned show, called New Zealand Press Box.

"What we want to do is bring out these controversial matters and get some different broadcasters and personalities and opinions out there to debate the big issues," a Sky spokesperson had said of the show.

His planned inclusion in the show was criticised by anti-domestic violence campaigners White Ribbon New Zealand.

Newstalk ZB's weekend refresh is part of key changes to its 2018 line up, which have been recently announced. Other changes include Kate Hawkesby replacing Rachel Smalley as host of Early Edition, Kerre McIvor moves to Sundays before she replaces Leighton Smith in the weekday morning slot from 2019 and Andrew Dickens takes over afternoons ahead of Simon Barnett's arrival in 2019.

Broadcaster Tony Veitch with former Newstalk ZB sports host Murray Deaker in December, 2013. Photo / File.

Winstanley says the hosts and details for the new weekend afternoon shows – which will feature a line-up of lifestyle and sport experts – will be announced soon.