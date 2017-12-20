A person is fighting for their life and two are seriously injured after a car hit a sand dune on a popular waterfront road in the Bay of Plenty.

Two people were pinned in wreckage after a car lost control and crashed on Marine Parade in Mt Maunganui about 1.20am.

Police said the car hit the dune between Clyde St and Hart St.



Fire and Emergency northern shift manager Paul Radden said firefighters used rescue equipment to cut the pair free.

St John Ambulance said all three were taken to Tauranga Hospital.

The Serious Crash Unit were now investigating the crash and the car had been taken away.