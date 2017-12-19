A police officer has been hit by a car during a pursuit in the Bay of Plenty.

Police shut down the main highway to track the offender and warned drivers not to pick up hitch-hikers in the area.

A man police believe to have been involved is now being spoken to.

The road where the officer was hit this morning.

Earlier, police blocked State Highway 30 at the Tauranga turn-off.

Advertisement

Police cars were seen and heard speeding along the highway.

A Whakatane man who works on State Highway 30 said he saw an ambulance and quite a few police cars "flying past at a great rate of knots" towards Awakeri.

A Te Rahu Rd resident also saw police cars driving at speed down Station Rd soon after 9am.

Eastern Bay of Plenty Area Commander Kevin Taylor said the officer was hit at the intersection of SH30 and Kope Drain Rd in Awakeri.

He was treated by St John Ambulance staff. Details of his condition were unavailable.

The car involved was found a short time later.



If anyone sees anyone behaving suspiciously in the area, they are asked to call 111.