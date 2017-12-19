Shortland Street star Pua Magasiva has pleaded guilty to drink driving.

He appeared in the North Shore District Court this morning and has been remanded on bail for sentencing on March 28 next year.

His lawyer has requested community service.

Judge Simon Maude asked for a probation report to be brought to sentencing.

Magasiva is a breakfast host on NZME's Flava radio station.

He is also an actor and is best known for his role as nurse Vinnie Kruse on long-running Kiwi soap Shortland Street.

Magasiva declined to comment outside court but after his first appearance last month, said there were "no excuses" for his behaviour.

"Firstly I would like to acknowledge the mistake and error in judgment in making the decision to drive under the influence," he said.

"I am so fortunate that no one was injured as a result.

"I fully own up to my mistake and accept the consequences of my actions.

"I am sincerely sorry for putting my family, especially my daughter and my employers and sponsors in this position.

"I know I have let them down. I am sincerely grateful for their support and thankful they have accepted my apologies."