A Christchurch man is facing nine charges, including threatening to kill, after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend with a pitchfork following a Christmas function.

Trevor Bradley Mackie, 21, entered no plea to the charges in the district court on Tuesday.

Judge Stephen O'Driscoll remanded Mackie, a joiner, in custody until January 16.

He is accused of two counts of assault, two counts of intent to injure, male assaults female, assault with a pitchfork, indecent assault, threatening to kill and possession of cannabis.

Police say the offences happened at a Burnham address on Saturday night.

The victim was taken to Christchurch Hospital with moderate injuries.

- Star.kiwi