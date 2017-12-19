Four motorists have died in a horror 12 hours on New Zealand roads just days before the official Christmas holiday period starts.

The road toll stood at 363 before the latest spate of crashes.

It is now on the verge of being one of the bleakest for fatalities in the past decade as the toll tracks higher with 11 days still to go. In 2007 421 people lost their lives in crashes.

So far the death count is already 53 more than at the same time last year, when the road toll stood at 327.

As tens of thousands of cars prepare to hit the road on Friday, the NZ Transport Agency has released a country-wide map of holiday hotspots and times to avoid travelling.

The extensive list shows the busiest times based on previous years' travel patterns but warns the predictions could change based on weather or crashes.

Not surprisingly sections of upper North Island highways are expected to be clogged for up to eight hours starting Friday.

Some of the worst affected areas are heading south on Auckland's Southern Motorway from Takanini on Friday, Saturday and Sunday and then heading north between Puhoi and Wellsford from Tuesday through to New Year's Eve. The roads are also expected to be bumper-to-bumper heading home again on January 1 and 2.

The official Christmas-New Year Holiday period starts at 4pm on Friday, December 22, and ends at 6am on January 3. Last year 19 people died in crashes over the holiday period.

Police this week pleaded for people to drive to the conditions and not speed so they made it home alive through the holidays.

The 4km speed threshold would be enforced on static and mobile van speed cameras until January 8.

Assistant Commissioner for road policing Sandra Venables said the rising toll was an absolute tragedy and police would be committed to do whatever it took to reduce the number of deaths of the roads in the coming weeks.

"Our focus over the holiday will be on the four main behaviours that contribute to harm in a crash: going too fast for the conditions, impairment from drugs, alcohol, or tiredness, distraction by things like cell phones, and lack of restraints," she said.

National road policing manager Superintendent Stephen Greally said the trauma caused in a serious crash where people were injured or killed was devastating to everyone, including friends and family.

"The speed you're travelling at has a huge impact in the outcome of a crash and whether you walk away from it.

"We want everybody to have a great summer holiday, not one filled with grief."

This week the Government announced a raft of measures to improve 30 dangerous rural roads around the country.

They include rumble strips, safety barriers and more safety signs to grapple with the worst road toll since 2010.

In the most recent spate of crashes a woman died after her car collided with a logging truck in Waikato this morning.

Fire and Emergency northern shift communications manager Colin Underdown said an empty logging truck and a car collided at 4.50am on State Highway 29, about 4km from the intersection with SH1 at Karapiro.

The section of highway between SH1 and SH27 remains closed and drivers can expect delays.

Last night a motorist died near Oropi in the Bay of Plenty when a car left the road and hit a tree around 10.15pm.

Police say the driver died at the scene.

Two more died in crashes in Otago.

A driver was killed after a car left the road and crashed into a paddock in the Clutha District.

Police said the single-car crash happened about 11pm, between Switzers and Moncurs Rds.

A fourth man died in the Waitaki District about 1.50am when his car crashed into a bridge between Herbert-Hampden and Woodburn Rds in Herbert.



Waikato Senior Sergeant Simon Cherry said a man was in a critical condition after his motorcycle and a car crashed on Heaphy Tce, Hamilton, at 10.20pm.

And a rescue helicopter flew an injured driver to hospital after he was trapped when a truck crashed into a bank in the central North Island early this morning.

A police spokeswoman said the crash was on SH4 between Tohunga and Middle Rds 9km north of Raetihi.