A driver is dead after a logging truck and car crashed in Waikato this morning and three more people died in crashes overnight.

According to the Ministry of Transport the road toll stood at 363 at midnight last night.

Fire and Emergency northern shift communications manager Colin Underdown said the crash happened on State Highway 29 at Karapiro.

He said an empty logging truck and car had collided at 4.50am about 4km from the intersection with SH1.

Advertisement

The section of highway between SH1 and SH27 was closed and motorists can expect delays.

SH29 PIARERE - CRASH - 6:10AM



Due to a serious crash SH29 Piarere is CLOSED between SH1 & SH27. Expect some delays in the area and follow directions of emergency services. ^LC — NZTA Waikato/BoP (@NZTAWaiBoP) December 19, 2017

St John Ambulance said one person died in the crash. No one else was injured.

Meanwhile, a rescue helicopter is headed to a central North Island highway where a driver was trapped after a truck crashed into a bank early this morning.

A police spokeswoman said the crash was on SH4 between Tohunga and Middle Rds 9km north of Raetihi.

The highway was closed near the intersection with Matapuna Rd at 6.45am.

The driver was in a moderate to serious condition, she said.

A helicopter had been called to fly the injured driver to hospital.

SH4 HOROPITO - ROAD CLOSED - 6:45AM



Due to a #crash, the road is CLOSED near the intersection with Matapuna Road. Please follow the directions of emergency services on site. ^EL pic.twitter.com/vz30hHUYNH — NZTA Central Nth Is (@NZTACNI) December 19, 2017

Emergency services were at the scene and police warned motorists could expect delays. A heavy haulage tow truck has been called to clear the wreckage from the highway.

Last night three people died in crashes.

One person died after their car crashed into a tree on Pyes Pa Road in Tauranga.

Underdown said the crash happened around 10.15pm between Williams and Taumata Rds.

Another driver was dead after their car left the road and crashed into a paddock in the Clutha District, police said.

The single car crash happened about 11pm last night between Switzers Rd

and Moncurs Rd.

The road was closed for sometime while the Serious Crash Unit investigated

and the road was cleared by about 1am.

Police said a third man died in the Waitaki District about 1.50am.

His car crashed into a bridge between Herbert-Hampden Road and Woodburn

Road in Herbert.

Initial investigations indicated no other vehicle was involved, police said.