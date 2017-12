The concrete spill on Auckland's Southern Motorway which caused traffic chaos has now been cleared.

Auckland's Southern Motorway southbound, between Market Rd and Greenlane, was partially blocked following a spillage of wet concrete which affected two of the three lanes.

SH1 SOUTHERN MWY, SOUTHBOUND - SPILLAGE - 6:35PM



A spillage of concrete has the left two southbound lanes closed after Market Rd on the Southern Motorway. Clean-up crew are on route. Pass with care & allow extra time. ^TP pic.twitter.com/6lVOlhRwdI — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) December 19, 2017

Contractors had since cleaned up the spill and re-opened all the lanes, police said.

Traffic was backed up as far as Gillies Ave soon after the spill, the New Zealand Transport Agency said.

Advertisement

FINAL UPDATE 6:50PM



These lanes are likely to remain closed for some time, however there will be no further updates here this evening. Please check our website for further information:https://t.co/czFvo9MZwJ ^TP

https://t.co/fQbRs1K2qG — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) December 19, 2017

More to come