A man is being treated by paramedics at Riversdale Beach in Wairarapa following a reported shark attack.

A police spokeswoman confirmed police were responding to the reported attack.

Officers rushed to the scene following a call shortly after 1pm.

A Westpac Rescue Helicopter was also at the scene and paramedics were treating the man for his injuries.

A police spokeswoman confirmed police were responding to the reported attack at Riversdale Beach. Photo / Google

The number of unprovoked shark attacks across the world fell last year, in the wake of a record figure in 2015 that scientists partly put down to warmer waters created by a strong El Nino system.

But while global population growth is putting more people in contact with sharks and driving a slow but upward trend, Kiwis remain extremely more likely to be injured dancing or riding a luge than ever being bitten.

The University of Florida's International Shark Attack File (ISAF) reported 81 unprovoked attacks worldwide, in line with the five-year average of about 82 incidents annually and down from 98 the year before.

Four of the 2016 attacks were fatal, including two of 15 attacks in Australia, and another two in New Caledonia.

While the 2016 file made no reference to a New Zealand incident, Department of Conservation marine scientist Clinton Duffy was aware of just one incident last year, involving a great white shark in Northland.

The database, which tracks shark attacks globally, defined unprovoked shark attacks as those initiated by a shark in its natural habitat.

ISAF curator George Burgess said that many of these incidents might be more accurately called "human-shark interactions," as not all attacks caused injury and could include a rough bump from a shark or a bite on a surfboard.

Fifty-eight per cent of the attacks worldwide involved board sports.

Although shark attacks have gradually increased, the number of fatal attacks has consistently fallen over the past century, something that's been attributed to improved safety practices on beaches, better medical treatment and growing public awareness of how to avoid potentially dangerous situations.