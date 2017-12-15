A man has been charged with poisoning after a number of people were hospitalised as a result of eating cake allegedly laced with drugs.

Detective Inspector Richard Corbidge, of the Waitemata confirmed that a Rodney man faces a number of charges following an incident on 13 December.

He said a number of people were taken to hospital after eating a cake.

"Police were advised by St John staff at approximately 11am on the 13th that 10 patients at a workplace in Glenfield had eaten a cake which allegedly contained amphetamines," Corbidge told the Herald.

"Eight of the patients were taken to hospital but have all since recovered.

"Waitemata CIB and general duties officers made a number of enquiries and subsequently a search warrant was carried out an address in Rodney."

He said following the search, a 58-year-old man was charged with the following nine counts of poisoning, cultivation cannabis, possession of utensils and unlawful possession of firearms.

The man will appear in the North Shore District Court on 18 January 2017.