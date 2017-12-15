Two members of the Waikato family struck down with suspected botulism poisoning are out of hospital and a third is expected to return home next week.

Friend Joji Varghese told the Herald he took Shibu Kochummen, 35, and his 62-year-old mother Alekutty Daniel back to their Putaruru home this morning, more than 30 days after they - along with Kochummen's wife, Subi Babu - were admitted to Waikato Hospital.

Babu, 33, is the final family member who remains in hospital and is "coming along just fine".

"With any lucky Subi will be discharged next week and then they will be reunited," Varghese said.

Advertisement

"Physically all three are able to move around with walking aids - to a certain degree without aids as well - slow but very steady.

"We hope another couple of months of physio and stuff should bring them up to speed again. There will be a follow up about a month later in the gym."

Babu, Daniel and Kochummen spent three weeks paralysed and unconscious before opening their eyes about a week ago.

The three relatives became seriously ill after eating a wild boar curry last month. Within minutes, Babu and Daniel collapsed, vomiting.

Kochummen called an ambulance but collapsed while on the phone.

Babu and Kochummen's two daughters - aged 7 and 1 - were not affected. They have been cared for by family members who flew out from India as well as friends from the couple's church.

However, while they were all making significant progress in their physical recovery, Babu was traumatised.

"She seems to be reliving the incident over and over again, so goes into panic mode," said Varghese.

Daniel and Kochummen's homecoming had been "a bit emotional".

"The place was a mess. We spent quite a bit of time cleaning everything up, settled the children in," he said.

The house had been empty since the three relatives became ill and the food that had been in the fridge was rotten.

The diagnosis of botulism poisoning is yet to be officially confirmed.

But, it is assumed the potentially fatal toxin was the cause of the family's illness because they responded to treatment for the disease.