A video has surfaced of a naked woman running around an upmarket Auckland suburb.

The woman with long brown hair does not appear to be coherent and is seen racing around a carpark in Parnell on Wednesday evening.

A few men tried to help her but backed off when the woman grabbed them.

A witness, who did not want to be identified, said he heard the screaming before he saw her as he walked to the train station.

"She was yelling and saying all this crazy stuff.

"There was a guy trying to help her. But she got a bit too close to him.

"She seemed a bit out of it … It was a sad sight to see."

A group of young guys can be seen taking photos and selfies, with the woman in the background.

The witness watched the woman for around 10 minutes before another man, who appeared to know the woman, came over and gave her his shirt.

Auckland City Police sergeant Mark Clayton said they were called to an incident where a woman, who was not wearing any clothes, appeared to be distressed in Parnell. When police arrived the woman was wearing a shirt.



"Police were able to calm the woman down and she was taken into custody until she was in an appropriate condition to be released.

The Herald asked police for comment on the trend of bystanders videoing incidents, rather than trying to help.

In a statement, Clayton said: "In general, any situation that requires the assistance of emergency services, we would ask witnesses to call us immediately so we are able offer appropriate help."

But the witness defended the people who chose to video the woman.

"It's something you never see. You see it online, a person doing crazy things.

"It is insensitive videoing, but how do you help someone like that?"