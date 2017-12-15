Motorists can expect delays on State Highway 1 after a crash has blocked two lanes and seriously injured a person.

The collision occurred between a motorcycle and a vehicle in the northbound lanes on the southern motorway, prior to Takanini, this afternoon.

A police spokesperson said there is a significant tailback of traffic back to Ramarama.

"Several lanes are blocked and traffic is currently impeded in both directions of the motorway.

Advertisement

"The Serious Crash Unit is attending and diversions are being put in place."

A temporarily lane has been opened through roadworks to allow traffic to pass through.

The southbound lanes are clear, however there is still heavy congestion in both directions.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.

SH1 STHN MOTORWAY, NORTHBOUND - CRASH - 3:00PM



Due to a serious crash 2 lanes are blocked N-Bnd on Sthn Mwy prior to Takanini. Expect delays heading north from Papakura. Emergency services are blocking the right lane S-Bnd & traffic is congested heading south from Highbrook ^LC pic.twitter.com/EEjMsRboNX — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) December 15, 2017

There has also been a crash affecting southbound traffic at the Hill Rd off-ramp. The crash has been cleared but traffic is backed up to Highbrook and is building.

The NZ Transport Agency is expecting heavy traffic and delays as the afternoon peak period builds. It thanks motorists for their patience and advises them to delay their journeys if at all possible.