Two men were rushed to hospital after a police chase on Auckland's North Shore overnight ended with the car careening down a bank and crashing into a house.

Both men had outstanding warrants for arrest and police said it was likely further charges would be laid.

Police tried to stop the car on Dairy Flat Rd about 1.30am because of how it was driving.



The chase began when the driver failed to stop. The fleeing vehicle went around a bend and hit a bridge entering Albany Village.

It barrelled down a bank and hit a house.

The driver suffered moderate injuries and the passenger has serious injuries.

No one in the house was injured.

The crash has closed a section of the State Highway 1, between The Avenue and Gills Rd, causing headaches for peak-hour drivers.

Auckland Transport was encouraging motorists to avoid the area if possible.

A police spokeswoman said the road was expected to be closed until about 9am.

