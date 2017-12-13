A taxi driver accused of indecently assaulting radio host Jay-Jay Harvey has pleaded not guilty and can now be named.

Baljeet Singh, 27, appeared in the Auckland District Court this morning for his second appearance on one charge of indecent assault.

The West Auckland man was arrested and charged over the incident with the host on The Edge breakfast show in his taxi on October 1.

His name suppression lapsed today and he entered a not guilty plea, while also electing trial by jury.

He was remanded on bail and will appear in court again during March next year.

Harvey posted about the alleged incident on Facebook in October and said she was assaulted by the taxi driver after leaving a bar in Ponsonby.