A 39-year-old man has had surgery for serious eye and face injuries after being attacked by five men at a Hamilton property.

Police are urging anyone who may have seen the group around the Jamieson Cres, Te Rapa, house to contact them.

Waikato police Senior Sergeant Phil Ruddell said the attack happened about 8.20pm and it remained unclear what the motive may have been.

"It appears that up to five people have entered the house and assaulted the victim.

"The victim has undergone surgery to his face and eyes overnight."

Police remained at the property overnight, he said.

He urged anyone with information about the assault or saw group in the area at the time to contact Hamilton police on (07) 858 6200.