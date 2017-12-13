

A Mt Maunganui shop assistant has been confronted by a man claiming to have a bomb, demanding a pie.

The owner of the Park Minimart and Takeaways on Maunganui Rd, who did not wish to be named, told the Bay of Plenty Times her 20-year-old son was serving in the minimart alone when a shirtless man walked in at 6.25pm yesterday.

She said the shirtless man told her son he was homeless and demanded a pie. When her son refused, the offender threatened him, saying he had bomb in his bag.

The store owner said her son handed over a pie and the offender wandered off.

A police spokesman said they were investigating the robbery.



The 20-year-old victim, told the Bay of Plenty Times it was "scary" and he still could not believe what had happened.

"He was only in the store for about 10 seconds," he said.

Meanwhile, police were also called to a stabbing on Nikau Cres, Mt Maunganui last night.

A man in custody.

A knife has been recovered and a woman has suffered a moderate injury.