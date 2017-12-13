Emergency services have been called to reports of a person being stabbed in Mount Maunganui.

A police spokesman said they received a call at 6.25pm reporting a person had been stabbed in Nikau Cres this evening.

Police said officers were "making inquiries".

A Bay of Plenty Times reporter at the scene said an ambulance and a couple of police cars were there. Police were talking to a man on the street.

Police were also attending a separate serious incident in the area.

It is understood the incident involved a store near Bain St.

More to come.