It has attracted hundreds of people, more than 200 gifts to charity, and has been dubbed "better than Franklin Road".

A West Auckland couple's Christmas lights are turning heads, not just for their pretty display but for their efforts to give underprivileged kids a chance to feel the festive spirit.

Four months ago Riverhead resident Ben Adding decided to decorate his house in time for Christmas. But what he didn't tell his wife Tamzyn was that he was returning home with 300,000 Christmas lights.

"I had nothing to do on the weekends so I thought why not chuck up 300,000 lights," Ben told the Herald.

More than 40 hours of work and approximately $8500 later, they have created a Christmas wonderland in middle of the rural suburb.

"The interest within the community grew and we thought about how we could best capitalise on it, not for our sake but for the community and those struggling," Ben said.

Ben and Tamzyn Adding have done creatd a Christmas wonderland as well as organising more than 200 gifts to give to underprivledged children this holiday. Photo / Heath Moore

The Addings' Christmas tradition is to give their five children $20 each to buy a present for an underprivileged child which they would then donate.

Amazed at the attention their creation was getting, the couple decided to take their tradition one step further - opening up their display to the public at nights.

But they had one condition - each visitor was asked to bring a wrapped present to donate to kids in need.

Since opening their gates they've received more than 200 gifts from the public.

Ben and Tamzyn Adding have received more than 200 presents to gift to those in need this Christmas. Photo / Heath Moore

"Unfortunately some kids don't get jack***t when Christmas hits," Tamzyn explained.

"So we advertised it for people to come to our place and bring a wrapped gift so we can donate it to local schools to give to families that may go without Christmas this year.

"The presents will go to Taupaki, Huapai, Coatesville and Riverhead schools, and because it is locals who have been giving, we want to give back to them before we go and give the remainder to bigger charities," Ben said.

"The idea for doing this is not for us but for others."

While the Addings have put in a lot of hours, they've credited the bubbling community getting behind their idea and donating generously.

"The reaction from the community has been unreal. We've received more than 200 presents in two weeks. Friday, Saturday and Sunday has been crazy, We didn't anticipate it.

"People are coming over from the Riverhead Tavern next door. We've emptied the pub several times and the traffic is mayhem. It's madness. A lot are coming from Franklin Road."

The Addings Christmas display includes 300,000 lights and a giant 3.5m Santa. Photo / Heath Moore

Several local daycares caught wind of the Addings' charity and have started collecting gifts to add to the gift pile.

The display, which is opposite the Riverhead Tavern on York Terrace, will be on show every night until Christmas day.

With more than 200 presents and just under two weeks left, the Addings are hopeful of doubling the number of gifts going out to charity.

"We're hopeful we can hit more than 400. I want to push for 500," Ben said.

Ben plans to drop the gifts off to the chosen schools and charities on December 23.

For 2018, will the Addings do it all again?

"Next year will be bigger and better.

"I'd love to put a plane on the roof with a whole lot of landing lights.

"We'll get a snow machine to blow snow onto the grass slope so the kids and go tobogganing. We'd fence it off from the road so the kids can have fun without the council being killjoys."