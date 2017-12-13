The offenders behind a disturbing video of a kitten being stoned to death in Southland were all aged between 11 and 16 years old.

Police have identified those responsible for the video, which was filmed in Invercargill, and are in the process of interviewing the youths.

They will be referred to the Invercargill Youth Services team for appropriate action.

Constable Chris Wakelin said police staff were "sickened" by the video.

"We have also worked with the SPCA to remove three further kittens from the home of one of the offenders," he said.

Those kittens will be checked over and rehomed by the SPCA.

