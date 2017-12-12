A teacher has allegedly been caught on camera in a sexual encounter with a former pupil.

The incident involved an 18-year-old student at an Auckland boys' high school and a female teacher who is no longer employed by the school and is now believed to be overseas.

The Herald understands video footage of the liaison is circulating on social media. References to it have also been posted online.

However, the school insists the tryst occurred after she had stood down from her teaching role, and that it took place outside of school grounds on a weekend.

The school's principal said he was "saddened and disappointed" by the incident, saying it was "not the type of behaviour that is expected or condoned" by current or former members of staff.

"The staff member concerned left our school at the end of term 3," he said in an email response to Herald inquiries.

"This was having given us an appropriate notice period. Her leaving had nothing to do with the incident. She is currently overseas, to the best of my knowledge.

"The alleged incident, to which you refer, occurred after she had left the school and was no longer employed by the school.

"The alleged incident occurred at a weekend and involved a student who was over 18 and was just about to finish Year 13."

The principal said the school spoke to the student before he left the school. He was given "some advice and counselling about what had happened".

He said the school also had "a conversation" with the Education Council.

"We had spoken to them about a rumour initially and have not spoken to them since," he said.

"Our board had resolved to report what we knew to the Education Council at our last board meeting and we were due to do so this week. In the meantime you contacted us.

"I have spoken to the Education Council again today and confirmed what we know, which will now be followed up in writing."

The teacher is currently listed as having a full practising certificate, according to the Education Council's online database of registered teachers.