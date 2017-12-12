The Government will look at changing the law to stop excessive pay rises for public service bosses, following a report that three Crown entities have gone against State Services Commission advice on chief executives' pay.​

The Senior Pay Report, released today by State Services Commissioner Peter Hughes, covers state sector bosses' pay in the year to June 2017. It identifies the three entities as the Guardians of NZ Superannuation, ACC and Telarc.

The head of the Super Fund, Adrian Orr, who was this week announced as the next Reserve Bank Governor, was reportedly given a pay rise from between $950,000 and $959,999 to $1.03 million.

ACC boss Scott Pickering had a pay rise from between $810,000 and $819,999 to between $830,000 and $839,999.

Telarc boss Philip Cryer had a rise from between $210,000 and $219,999 to between $250,000 and $259,999 - potentially a 24 per cent pay increase.

Hughes effectively warned the board members of the three Crown entities that the Government could decide to end their tenure, based on the report's information.

​"While the board has the right to make these decisions, I do not believe increases of the magnitude given are warranted or justifiable in a public agency, especially where the increase follows previous increases over and above my advice," Hughes said.

"This information [in the report] can inform ministers' decisions about the tenure of board members."

He said pay packets for state sector chief executives had been too high for too long, and the rapid rises were not sustainable.

State Services Minister Chris Hipkins said the Government would "tighten the reins".

"It's appropriate to have a look at what can be done to put the brakes on escalating salaries. I have asked the commissioner for advice and regulatory options, particularly on how we could change the Crown Entities Act."

The report showed that the average remuneration increase for public service bosses for the year to June 2017 was 2 per cent.

It was 2.7 per cent for Tertiary Education Institution and DHB chief executives, and 4.1 per cent for Crown entity chief executives.

Over the same period, the average pay increase across the public sector was 2.2 per cent.



Hughes said the commission was developing a new remuneration policy to reflect a public service "underpinned by integrity, transparency, fairness, affordability and consistency".

"The new policy will recognise and reward motivations other than remuneration and will be more closely aligned to the delivery of high-quality services for New Zealanders."

It would take two to three years before the policy would impact pay packets, he said.

"There has always been, and should be, a differential between the pay of senior executives in the public and private sector."

Remuneration had to be fair to the taxpayers who pay the bill, he said.

"The aim is a remuneration policy that strikes the right balance between fairness to chief executives and the taxpayer and the need to attract and retain talent. And it must uphold public services principles."

Snapshot of chief executive remuneration for the year to June 2017:

• MBIE - Between $800,000 and $809,999

• University of Auckland - Between $710,000 and $719,999

• Police Commissioner - Between $690,000 and $699,999

• Treasury - Between $660,000 and $669,999

• Chief of Defence Force - Between $660,000 and $669,999

• Waitemata DHB - Between $620,000 and $629,999

The Senior Pay Report is based on total remuneration including base salary, performance-related payments, superannuation contributions and any other benefits received, such as additional leave.

Remuneration for government departments and ministry bosses is set by the State Services Commissioner, except for those set by the Remuneration Authority (SSC, Crown Law and GCSB).

Remuneration for Crown entity chief executives is set by their boards.

The Remuneration Authority sets remuneration for Officers of Parliament and chief executives of non-Public Service Departments (Police, NZDF) chief executives.