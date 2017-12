A 33-year-old man on the cruise ship Noordam has been arrested in New Zealand and charged with sexual violation.

Police were called to the vessel, which was docked at Port Chalmers, Dunedin, about 2.30pm on Tuesday.

The callout was in relation to an incident that occurred earlier in the day involving people who were known to each other.

The man is due to appear in the Dunedin District Court on Wednesday.

The vessel left on time on Tuesday evening.