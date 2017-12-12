One person is believed to have died in a crash involving a car and a truck in Canterbury.

State Highway 1 is currently closed in both directions as emergency workers respond to the crash on the Rakaia Bridge.

The incident took place at 2.42pm.

A St John spokesman confirmed two ambulances, a first-response vehicle and a rescue helicopter also attended.

The spokesman believed the crash was between a car and a truck.

One person has been transported to Christchurch Hospital with minor injuries, while no further details were available on other people involved at this stage.

Local diversions are in place and the highway is closed in both directions.

The closure is expected to remain in place for the rest of the evening and possibly into the early hours of the morning.

Motorists travelling between Christchurch and Ashburton are recommended to use State Highways 77 and 73 via Methven and Darfield.

This route is about 60km longer than State Highway 1 route, and will likely add 40 minutes to the usual travel time between Ashburton and Christchurch.

This detour is appropriate for HPMV and 50MAX vehicles, however 30kmh speed restrictions are in place for three bridges on the north side of the Rakaia River.

They are the Rakaia Gorge Bridge, Hawkins River Bridge and Waianiwaniwa Bridge. These speed restrictions must be adhered too.

A sign posted detour is also in place for southbound vehicles from Dunsandel.