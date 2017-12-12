For families struggling to make ends meet Christmas is the tipping point that sees them ask for help so their kids can get at least one gift.

Hundreds of people are lining the streets outside the City Mission - some since midnight - as the festive season draws near and puts pressure on those who can barely put food on the table.

Fundraising team leader Alexis Sawyers said, "Christmas is a step too far for them".

"They have a choice of no Christmas, or coming to ask for help," she said.

"It's hugely humiliating and it's not an ideal circumstance and it's certainly not something we like to see.

"But it's important their children aren't missing out."

In 2016 there were similar queues outside the doors of Auckland City Mission. Photo / Doug Sherring

For one man in the queue he said it was so he could get food for himself, so that he could afford to give to his family during the festive season.

"I'm in desperate need of a food parcel, no money left, or I won't be able to buy presents for my family and they are important to me."

Another man who had been in the queue since 8.30 in the morning said it was his first time asking for help.

"I'm really anxious to see what they are going to give, especially for the kids, Christmas presents and food bundles, mainly the presents."

He expressed his thank to the City Mission for helping families in need.

"It's been a great help to us."

Sawyers said the presents given out came from public donations, of which the mission was in need of more.

A donation of $65 would give a family of four enough to eat over Christmas, while donations of new and unwrapped children's gifts could be dropped off at the mission, or at one of the local libraries across Auckland.

The appeal

The mission's annual Christmas appeal is running until January 15, 2018.

• 80 per cent of the mission's operating costs are funded by donations.

• The mission needs your help to provide 8,000 children with Christmas presents this Christmas.

• Last year the mission distributed almost 13,000 emergency food parcels to individuals and families in need. 4000 of these were distributed in December.

Find out how to donate here: https://www.aucklandcitymission.org.nz/