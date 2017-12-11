Up to $1 million worth of methamphetamine is believed to have been imported into Nelson and Dunedin by an organised crime group.

Two women have been arrested following a joint operation between the Dunedin Police Organised Crime Squad and Customs targeting the group.

A search warrant was carried out in Dunedin on December 7 and two women, aged 40 and 28, are facing multiple charges of importation of a class A drug, conspiracy to deal methamphetamine and supply methamphetamine.

The group targeted during the operation is believed to have imported between $795,000 to $1,000,000 worth of methamphetamine into Nelson and Dunedin.

Detective Senior Sergeant John Fergusson said this level of importation was a major concern because the use of methamphetamine had no positive outcomes.

"This is a particularly nasty drug that not only adversely affects the users, but also causes significant harm to the family and friends of those using the drug.

"There can also be an increase in crime in a community as a result of drug users trying to fund their habit," he said.

"Methamphetamine in the community and those dealing the drug are a priority for police and we will continue to work with a variety of agencies and individuals to encourage those affected by methamphetamine to ask for help - a community response to mitigating the negative impact of this drug is required, there are a number of very good local and national services available to the public to help those using to get drug free."

Both women were remanded in custody and due to reappear in Dunedin District Court on 15 December.

Additional people could also be charged, police said.

Anyone with information on the manufacture and supply of illicit drugs can report this anonymously by ringing Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111