A allegedly violent and dangerous gang member is on the run from police after failing to turn up for a court appearance.

Waitemata police are searching for 23-year-old George Christopher Pomee, from Auckland, who has a warrant out for his arrest.

Pomee is a violent offender who is currently before the court in relation to a number of charges including kidnapping, aggravated robbery, threatening to kill and assault with intent to injure.

Pomee is described as medium build, about 185cm tall and has distinctive tattoos under both eyes and on the lower part of his neck.

Advertisement

He has links to the Head Hunters gang and has contacts across Auckland, including the North Shore, Te Puke, Tauranga and Napier.

Police said he was considered dangerous and could be armed.

He should not be approached, police said, advising members of the public to call 111 immediately if they see Pomee. They can contact Detective Daniel Freymark from North Shore Police on (09) 477 5004 if they have information about where he is, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.