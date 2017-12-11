A New Zealand man who went missing whilst holidaying with his family on Australia's Gold Coast has been located.

Christchurch forestry worker Henry Roach had been staying in a resort on Mermaid Beach with his partner and her 10-year-old son when he disappeared on Friday night.

Queensland police had searched for the 46-year-old over the weekend.

Roach's stepdaughter Sasha Palmer said the trio had been in the area since Tuesday. They were due to fly out tomorrow evening.

A Queensland Police spokesman said Roach was located in Brisbane shortly after 9am this morning, Queensland time.

"He was in Brisbane and his phone had gone flat - so no one had been able to get a hold of him."

According to Palmer's mother, Roach had been with a friend the evening he disappeared. He had gone to tell his partner he might have a drink with a friend he had met on their holiday, but this didn't end up happening.

The friend he was with thought he had gone back to his room, but he didn't return.

"They had been to Sea World that day," Roach said.

"Mum said the holiday was going perfectly - there were no arguments or anything."

Palmer said they had planned on going to Movie World the day after he disappeared. Roach had been telling his stepson how excited he was to tick it off the list of theme parks.

The family had worked with one of Roach's cousins, who lived in the area, over the weekend to put out flyers and co-ordinate their own search.