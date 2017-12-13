Auckland Airport is giving $10,000 each to 12 charities as parts of its annual 12 Days of Christmas initiative. The Herald is profiling each initiative in the lead up to the big day. The $120,000 came from change dropped off by travellers at the airport this year.

Without generous donors like Auckland Airport and the clothing donations they receive on a regular basis, Dress for Success Auckland would not be able to do what they do.

Each year DFSA helps more than 1300 women find jobs. The women are referred to them by government and not-for-profit organisations including Work and Income, immigration services, educational and job training institutions, domestic violence agencies and homeless shelters.

Each client begins with an hour-long "interview dressing" with one of DFSA's volunteer consultants, and leaves with a top-to-toe outfit - including a handbag, accessories and makeup.

"During this time our consultants engage with the clients to give presentation tips, identify and support their ambitions and generally build their self-confidence," DFSA board chairwoman Dominique DeGive said.

Supporting the woman in her bid to find employment was key to improving her quality of life as well as that of her family, DeGive said.

"Every woman has the right to realise her full potential and achieve financial independence through education and support.

"Our vision is for every woman to succeed. For all women to have an equal opportunity to gain employment, be strong role models and contribute to thriving communities," she said.

Kate Julian volunteers at Dress For Success in 2012. Photo / File

Auckland Airport general manager of people and safety Anna Cassels-Brown said she was excited the airport could help a charity that empowers women to achieve economic independence.

"We employ over 70 extra people every summer to help customers through the travel peak, many of them highly capable women.

"We're delighted to support Dress for Success and their efforts to help women into employment."

DeGive said DFSA was honoured to have been selected as one of the 12 charities to receive a grant this year.



"It costs us over $160 per client to provide the services that we do and to enable us to operate and support the community.

"This grant will go a long way in supporting Dress for Success Auckland, and the services that we provide our clients."